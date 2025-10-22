Jake E. Lee Says Time is Running Out to Save His ‘Badlands’ Album

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee maintains his best-ever work was the self-titled debut album from his next band, Badlands.

The record has been unavailable for decades, which Lee claimed was the result of a punishment by his record label following a dispute.

And in a recent interview with Guitar World he said that was the reason he’d kept a low profile for nearly 20 years, before returning with Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

“[W]ith Badlands – as far as creativity, working with other musicians, and having a band unit – that was as good as it ever got,” Lee said. “The first time I listened back in ’89 and heard the finished product, I didn’t know if it was going to sell, but I knew it was really, really good. I knew it was, to me, perfect.

“I worked really hard on the songs, and I was there for everybody while recording. I was there for the mixes, and I thought… it was a beautiful piece of art. It’s too bad you can’t get it anymore.”

Asked why that’s the case, he blamed late Atlantic Records boss Ahmet Ertegun, who he said reacted powerfully to a falling-out with Badlands singer Ray Gillen. “There’s been so many theories… but it was his decree.”

He added: “I don’t know exactly what [was] said, but Ahmet was so upset with Ray – and this is what I’ve heard from people that would know – and he made a decree and said, ‘We’re burying Badlands. I don’t ever want them to see the light of day again. They’re history.’ And he was the man. It was his record company.”

Saying he’d been “really happy” with his career up to that moment in 1993, Lee continued: “When it all folded, I was just so heartbroken that I didn’t want to do anything anymore. There was a period of a decade where I wasn’t doing anything. It was because I was just so heartbroken over what happened with Badlands.”

Lee – who returned to music sporadically in the 21st century before forming Red Dragon Cartel – expressed hope that Badlands could be reissued, although he said time was running out to make it happen. “I imagine that someday… someone will say, ‘We’ve punished them enough. There’s potential for making money here because lots of people would love to see that album out again.’”

And he revealed: “There might be one thing, but I’ve gotta act on it fast. There might be one way where I can get the masters, and I really need to start working on that because that’s it. There’s a deadline on that.”