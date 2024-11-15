Jack White Pairs ‘No Name’ World Tour Announcement With New Song

Jack White has confirmed an extensive world tour in support of his stealth-released album No Name. To mark the announcement, White released the new track “You Got Me Searching,” which can be heard below.

This wider trek follows a handful of pop-up shows set for this month and next. White will make multi-night stands along the way in Toronto, Boston, Tokyo, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles and Seattle, among others. His string of North American stops fall in February, April and May 2025.

No Name was recently nominated for a Grammy award. This sixth solo album was recorded in White's usual D.I.Y. style for his Third Man Records organization. He’s now collected a total of 46 nominations and 12 Grammy wins over his career.

“No Name officially arrived on Friday, Aug. 2 following its clandestine white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations, that saw customers slipped, guerilla-style, free unmarked vinyl copies in their shopping bags,” White’s label said in an official statement. “The record was recorded at White’s Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.”

“You Got Me Searching” will be released on limited-edition vinyl on Nov. 22. Presale for the tour is already underway via Third Man, with general sales also following on Nov. 22.

Listen to Jack White's ‘You Got Me Searching’

Jack White, No Name Tour Dates

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

12/1 – Hong Kong @ Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival

12/2 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam @ Capital Theatre

12/5 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

12/6 – Ballarat, Australia @ Civic Hall

12/7 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

12/9 – Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne

12/11 – Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre

12/13 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

12/17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

2/6 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

2/7-8 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

2/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

2/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

2/17-18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

3/10 – Hiroshima, Japan @ Blue Live Hiroshima

3/12 – Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall

3/13 – Nagoya, Japan @ Diamond Hall

3/15 and 17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT

4/3 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

4/4 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

4/5 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

4/7-8 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

4/10-11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)

4/12-13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

4/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

4/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

4/18-19 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

5/4-5 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

5/8-9 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

5/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

5/12-13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

5/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

5/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

5/19-20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

5/22-23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

