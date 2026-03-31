Iron Maiden has announced two special additions to their upcoming 50th anniversary EddFest.

The two-day festival — scheduled for July 10 and 11 in Knebworth, England — will now feature a Friday night headlining set on the Maidenville stage from former Iron Maiden lead singer Blaze Bayley, who fronted the band from 1994 to 1999 and sang on two of their albums: 1995's The X Factor and 1998's Virtual XI. (Bayley was also recently added to Iron Maiden's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination ballot after being initially omitted.)

"I'm so excited to be invited to headline Friday night at EddFest, celebrating 50 years of Iron Maiden," Bayley said in a statement. "I am so proud of my two albums with the band and I'm really looking forward to playing some of the songs that we recorded together. Can't wait to see you all at the hallowed grounds of Knebworth!"

READ MORE: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 9 Worst Metal Snubs

Steve Harris to Celebrate His Musical Roots With Second EddFest Addition

The second major lineup addition is Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris' first band Gypsy's Kiss, which he formed in 1974 with singer and guitarist David Smith. Gypsy's Kiss will also perform on the Maidenville stage on Friday.

"Having the opportunity to put together our very own festival at Knebworth, and celebrate 50 years of Iron Maiden, has given me a chance to bring together friends past and present and create a really special weekend for the fans," Harris said in a statement.

"I'm very pleased that Blaze is able to join us and perform some of the songs we wrote and recorded in the '90s," the bassist continued. "He has been a big part of Iron Maiden's career, and I know the fans will be really excited to see him on stage at EddFest. It's also great to have Gypsy's Kiss playing with us at Knebworth too. They were a big part of my musical heritage and it's really exciting to have them play at the Maidenville stage."

READ MORE: Iron Maiden Albums Ranked Worst to Best

What Else to Expect From Iron Maiden's EddFest

In addition to the two newly announced acts, EddFest will also feature performances from Mongolian folk-metal band the Hu, British rockers the Darkness, Australian rockers Airbourne, Scottish rock/metal veterans the Almighty and, of course, a Saturday night headlining set from Iron Maiden.

Fans who arrive early can check out the Infinite Dreams Experience museum or take a stroll through Maidenville, which boasts "the greatest dive bar yet, with a host of Eddie-themed fairground games and rides." Merch collectors can get their fill at Eddie's Mega Emporium, and the Maidenville stage will feature performances from Maiden United (the acoustic Iron Maiden tribute band), Hair Metal Glamageddon and more.

Pregame for EddFest with our list of Iron Maiden live albums ranked worst to best: