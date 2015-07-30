Iron Maiden Post First Music From New ‘Book of Souls’ Album

Iron Maiden's new double album, The Book of Souls, won't be out for weeks, but you can hear it right now — or a 30-second clip from it, anyway.

The band has posted a teaser for Souls, which you can play above. At 30 seconds, it isn't much to go on, but if there were any fans worried that this somehow might not sound like Iron Maiden, their fears should be laid to rest by what turns out to be a suitably aggressive bit of music.

If you like what you hear here, the good news is you won't have to wait long for more. The first single from The Book of Souls, "Speed of Light," is due Aug. 14, with the complete album to follow Sept. 4. But if guitarist Janick Gers' recent comments regarding pre-release leaks are anything to go by, "Light" may be the only complete song that surfaces before Souls arrives in stores.

“I like the idea of getting an album when it’s released,” said Gers on the subject of advance album streaming. “Is that passé now? I don’t know, but isn’t it good to wait for something and get it all at once? That whole Internet thing has kind of spoiled it a little bit because it’s nice to wait for something and get it all at once as opposed to bips and bops at a time.”

The Book of Souls, which includes an 18-minute track titled "Empire of the Clouds" that members of the group are hailing as a "masterpiece," will be supported with a lengthy 2016 tour. The album is available for pre-order now.

