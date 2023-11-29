Here’s What Iconic Concert Took Place the Year You Graduated High School

What's the best concert you could have possibly attended the year you graduated high school? That's the subject of a new list that's sure to spark some debate.

Stacker has compiled a list of the most iconic concerts from each of the last 63 years, using a variety of sources, including setlist.fm, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and Spin.

To avoid repetition, their list touches down on multiple genres and moments and doesn't feature the same act twice (barring festival appearances). With the exception of the three Woodstock festivals—each one being historic for a different reason—the list doesn't feature the same music festival twice either. Live performances at a movie or television studio, sporting event, or awards ceremony were not considered.

Some Debatable Choices: Nirvana Over Freddie Mercury Tribute?

While most of the concerts on this list would obviously be awesome to attend, it's hard not to notice some glaring omissions or questionable choices. Nirvana's 1992 set at the Reading Festival was no doubt amazing, but it's hard to imagine it stacking up to the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, which took place that same year and featured a galaxy of rock's biggest names performing Queen songs as a tribute to the band's recently fallen singer.

Fast-forward four years, to 1996. Granted, this one is a closer call. Stacker's choice Oasis drew a crowd of 250,000 people to their appearance at the Knebworth Festival. But that same year Kiss also shocked the music world by returning in full makeup with their original lineup to launch one of the decade's most popular tours at Detroit's Tiger stadium.

You can check out Stacker's list of the most iconic concerts from each year below, and see how many times you agree or disagree.