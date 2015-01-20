Famous Final (or ‘Final’) Concerts

Whether born out of tragedy or creative restlessness, a band's final concert is sure to become a big part of their history. For proof, check out the following chronological list exploring some of the biggest farewell shows in rock.

You'll find planned goodbyes from groups like Cream and the Band, and a doomed attempt to rekindle the early connection between the Beatles.

More often, however, what you'll find is an otherwise unspectacular, perhaps even sub-par performance from a band or artist who didn't know that a breakup – or more tragically, a death – would keep them from ever performing again, at least in that configuration.

That is, until the all-too frequent reunion tour, of course. In the meantime, here's a look at the final – and sometimes "final" – concerts of rock's biggest bands.