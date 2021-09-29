Hero Bassist Using Same Stage Throne as Axl Rose and Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl's famous throne, the one he used to finish a 2015 Foo Fighters tour after breaking his leg at a show, has found a new king. Grohl has lent the seat to Seattle bassist Darin Wall, a member of the metal band Greyhawk who was injured earlier this month at a concert in Boise, Idaho, when he stopped a mass shooting from occurring at the venue.

Wall noticed a man named Ethan Byrd making "finger gun" motions at people in the audience; with the help of another band member, he tried to keep Byrd from entering the venue. Byrd then left and returned with a gun, at which point Wall tackled Byrd and was shot in the leg. Byrd was subsequently arrested.

The bassist was recovering at home when he made a comment on social media about Grohl's throne. Foo Fighters management saw the comment and brought it to the attention of Grohl, who phoned Wall. "He called me from the MTV VMA awards and said, 'I'll ship that throne up to you at my expense,'" Wall told King 5. When Greyhawk returned to live performances a few days ago, Wall performed from the seat.

The throne was also used by Axl Rose in 2016 after he suffered a broken foot. The singer sat on the chair during performances of Guns N' Roses shows as well as during a run of concerts with AC/DC when he was filling in for Brian Johnson.

Watch Dave Grohl Perform on the Throne in 2015

Grohl originally designed the throne when he was under the influence of heavy painkillers. "I reached over and grabbed the hotel stationery," Grohl told Rolling Stone in 2015. "[I] drew this really ridiculous, primitive drawing, took a picture of it on my phone, and sent it to my lighting guy and said, 'Build this.'"

"It's a wild mad-man contraption," Wall said.

Wall's bandmates said stopping a shooting was all in a day's work for Wall. "What he did in Boise was absolutely in character," Greyhawk's singer Rev Taylor said. "And absolutely an extension of how he lives his life day-to-day."