Heart to Play First Concert Together Since 2019

Heart will perform together for the first time since 2019 on New Year's Eve in Seattle.

The band posted about the show on its social media: "Seattle's own Heart are going to ring in the New Year at Climate Pledge Arena on 12/31 with very special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, and you don't want to miss it!"

Tickets will be available starting Friday.

When Did Heart Last Tour?

This is the first time Heart has performed together since their last tour in 2019. Following a 2016 incident in which Ann Wilson's husband was arrested for allegedly hitting one of Nancy Wilson's children, many thought that she and her sister weren't on good terms. That, Ann explained in 2022, simply wasn't true.

"It's a myth," she told Classic Rock. "Nancy and I are OK with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven't figured out a compromise yet."

READ MORE: How Heart Finally Made a Hit Out of 'Alone'

Earlier this month, Ann brought out Nancy as a special guest at one of her solo concerts for a performance of "Barracuda." And earlier this year, Ann noted that they were at work on new music.

Though exact details have not been announced, the current Heart lineup consists of the Wilson sisters, drummer Denny Fongheiser, guitarists Craig Bartock and Ryan Waters, bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker.