Guns N’ Roses Announce Two LA Concerts With the Black Keys
Guns N' Roses have announced two Los Angeles concerts with special guests the Black Keys, which will take place Nov. 1 and 2.
The two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl will mark the first time the band has played L.A. since 2021 and will serve as the final U.S. shows of their 2023 tour.
You can see a complete list of GNR's remaining 2023 dates below. General on-sale tickets for the L.A. concerts will be available beginning Oct. 13.
Guns N' Roses at Power Trip
Guns N' Roses recently delivered a three-hour set at the inaugural Power Trip festival in California, where they treated fans to many of their classic songs as well as covers of favorites originally recorded by Glen Campbell, Bob Dylan, Wings and the Stooges.
Following their L.A. concerts, GNR will head south for an appearance at the Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico.
Guns N' Roses 2023 North American Tour Dates
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Oct. 19 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Oct. 22 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Arena
Oct. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Oct. 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*
Nov. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*
Nov. 5 - Mexico City, MX @ Hell & Heaven Festival
* New Tour Date
