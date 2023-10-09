Guns N’ Roses Announce Two LA Concerts With the Black Keys

Guns N' Roses have announced two Los Angeles concerts with special guests the Black Keys, which will take place Nov. 1 and 2.

The two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl will mark the first time the band has played L.A. since 2021 and will serve as the final U.S. shows of their 2023 tour.

You can see a complete list of GNR's remaining 2023 dates below. General on-sale tickets for the L.A. concerts will be available beginning Oct. 13.

Guns N' Roses at Power Trip

Guns N' Roses recently delivered a three-hour set at the inaugural Power Trip festival in California, where they treated fans to many of their classic songs as well as covers of favorites originally recorded by Glen Campbell, Bob Dylan, Wings and the Stooges.

Following their L.A. concerts, GNR will head south for an appearance at the Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico.

Guns N' Roses 2023 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Oct. 19 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Oct. 22 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Arena

Oct. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Oct. 27 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

Nov. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

Nov. 5 - Mexico City, MX @ Hell & Heaven Festival

* New Tour Date