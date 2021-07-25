Green Day, Weezer Return to Touring With First ‘Hella Mega’ Show

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy launched their long awaited Hella Mega tour with a performance in Dallas on Saturday (July 24).

“Take a look around you,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong proclaimed just two songs into their set. “This is human contact. We cannot be locked up anymore. We need to be together.”

Nearly 18 months had passed since the tour was originally announced in September 2019. The trek was initially supposed to begin in Paris on June 13, 2020, but -- like the majority of touring -- those plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rescheduled Hella Mega tour dates were announced in May. Just nights before the trek’s official launch, Green Day played a surprise club show in Tulsa, Okla.

A medley of classic rock tracks -- including the Ramones' “Blitzkrieg Bop,” Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" and Queen's "We Will Rock You" -- welcomed Green Day to the stage for their Dallas set. From there, the headliners immediately worked the 35,000 person crowd into a frenzy, starting their performance with monster hits “American Idiot” and “Holiday.”

Watch Green Day Perform 'American Idiot'

Further highlights included the band’s iconic tracks “Longview,” “Welcome to Paradise” and “When I Come Around,” as well as a cover of Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Surprisingly, the punk icons eschewed any material from their 2020 LP Father of All Motherfuckers, instead focussing on their deeper catalog of tunes. The evening closed with Green Day’s poignant classic, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

Earlier in the night, Weezer delivered their own rousing set, featuring such beloved tunes as “Hash Pipe,” “Beverly Hills,” “Island in the Sun,” “Say It Ain’t So” and “Buddy Holly.” The band also included their cover of Toto’s “Africa,” which became a surprise hit for Weezer in 2018.

More videos and full set lists from the first Hella Mega tour date can be found below.

Watch Green Day Perform 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams'

Watch Green Day Perform 'Wake Me Up When September Ends'

Watch Green Day Perform 'Basket Case'

Watch Green Day Cover Kiss' 'Rock and Roll All Nite'

Watch Green Day Perform 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)'

Watch Weezer Perform 'Hash Pipe'

Watch Weezer Perform 'All My Favorite Songs' and 'Undone - The Sweater Song'

Watch Weezer Cover Toto's 'Africa'

Weezer, 'Hella Mega' Tour Set List, July 24, 2021, Dallas

1. “Hero”

2. “Hash Pipe”

3. “All the Good Ones”

4. “Beverly Hills”

5. “The End of the Game”

6. “My Name Is Jonas”

7. “Pork And Beans”

8. “Feels Like Summer”

9. “All My Favorite Songs”

10. “Undone — The Sweater Song”

11. “Surf Wax America”

12. “El Scorcho”

13. “Island In the Sun”

14. “Africa” (Toto cover)

15. “California Snow”

16. “Say It Ain’t So”

17. “Buddy Holly”

Fall Out Boy, 'Hella Mega' Tour Set List, July 24, 2021, Dallas

1. “The Phoenix”

2. “Sugar, We’re Goin Down”

3. “Irresistible”

4. “Uma Thurman”

5. “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy”

6. “Save Rock and Roll”

7. “The Last of the Real Ones”

8. “Dance, Dance”

9. “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More​ ‘Touch Me’”

10. “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race”

11. “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)”

12. “I Don’t Care”

13. “Thnks fr th Mmrs”

14. “Centuries”

15. “Saturday”

Green Day, 'Hella Mega' Tour Set List, July 24, 2021, Dallas

1. “American Idiot”

2. “Holiday”

3. “Know Your Enemy”

4. “Pollyanna”

5. “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”

6. “Longview”

7. “Welcome to Paradise”

8. “Hitchin’ a Ride”

9. “Rock and Roll All Nite” (Kiss cover)

10. “Brain Stew”

11. “St. Jimmy”

12. “When I Come Around”

13. “21 Guns”

14. “Minority”

15. “Knowledge”

16. “Basket Case”

17. “She”

18. “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

19. “Still Breathing”

20. “Jesus of Suburbia”

21. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”