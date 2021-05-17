Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy Announce Rescheduled ‘Hella Mega’ Tour Dates
The Hella Mega tour featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy is finally hitting the road. Originally set for summer 2020 and subsequently scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trek will hit U.S. stadiums beginning on July 24 at Dallas' Globe Life Field.
Two new shows in Columbus and Milwaukee have been added to the run of dates, which will wrap on Sept. 6 in Seattle at T-Mobile Park.
Good Morning America will preview the tour on Thursday, when Weezer and Fall Out Boy perform live, with Green Day joining them for an interview.
Green Day have also released a new song to celebrate the dates. “Pollyanna” is packed with a summer-soundtrack vibe and upbeat lyrics, as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sings, “Everything’s gonna be all right.”
You can watch the lyric video for the song below.
Ticket information for the upcoming shows can be found on the official tour website. And you can see the full list of tour dates below.
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Summer 2021 Tour
July 24 - Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
July 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
July 29 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
July 31 - Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
August 1 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 4 - Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
August 5 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
August 8 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 10 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
August 13 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 15 - Chicago, Il @ Wrigley Field
August 17 - Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium
August 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
August 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen's Bank Park
August 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
August 25 - Denver, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
August 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
August 29 - San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park
September 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
September 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
September 6 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park