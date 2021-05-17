The Hella Mega tour featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy is finally hitting the road. Originally set for summer 2020 and subsequently scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trek will hit U.S. stadiums beginning on July 24 at Dallas' Globe Life Field.

Two new shows in Columbus and Milwaukee have been added to the run of dates, which will wrap on Sept. 6 in Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

Good Morning America will preview the tour on Thursday, when Weezer and Fall Out Boy perform live, with Green Day joining them for an interview.

Green Day have also released a new song to celebrate the dates. “Pollyanna” is packed with a summer-soundtrack vibe and upbeat lyrics, as frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sings, “Everything’s gonna be all right.”

You can watch the lyric video for the song below.

Ticket information for the upcoming shows can be found on the official tour website. And you can see the full list of tour dates below.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Summer 2021 Tour

July 24 - Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

July 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

July 29 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

July 31 - Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

August 1 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 4 - Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

August 5 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 8 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 10 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 13 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 15 - Chicago, Il @ Wrigley Field

August 17 - Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

August 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

August 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen's Bank Park

August 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

August 25 - Denver, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

August 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

August 29 - San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park

September 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

September 6 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

