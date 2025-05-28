Ghost’s Tobias Forge Sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ for Queen Members

Ghost leader Tobias Forge sang a cover of Queen’s signature track “Bohemian Rhapsody” as Brian May and Roger Taylor watched.

Forge’s performance – which also featured Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson and the Eric Ericson Chamber Choir – took place during the annual Polar Music Prize ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden Tuesday night.

Queen collaborator Adam Lambert delivered versions of “Who Wants to Live Forever” and “Another One Bites the Dust’ while Swedish vocalist Erik Gronwall, formerly of Skid Row and currently with Michael Schenker, sang “Stone Cold Crazy.” Videos can be seen below.

READ MORE: Top ’70s Queen Songs

“When we started our band… we had ambitions, but never dreamed of the journey that was to follow,” Taylor said in a press release before the ceremony. “We were fortunate in the fact that our four wildly different personalities came together to achieve a wonderful chemistry.”

He added: “The Polar Music Prize is exceptional in the fact that, unlike other awards it recognizes the entirety of an artiste’s career. What an honor to be included in the glittering cavalcade of previous laureates. True Olympian company indeed.”

May said: “In this special moment, I contemplate how that younger Brian May in 1974 would have felt if he knew that we would be living this kind of dream 50 years in the future.”

Watch Tobias Forge Perform Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Watch Adam Lambert Perform Queen’s ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’

Watch Adam Lambert Perform Queen’s ‘Another One Bites the Dust’

Watch Erik Gronwall Perform ‘Stone Cold Crazy’