Ghost Releases ‘Satanized’ From New Album ‘Skeleta’

Ghost have confirmed the launch of sixth album Skeleta, which will arrive Apr. 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The band also released a video for lead track “Satanized,” which can be seen below, along with the album track list. Pre-orders are now being taken.

“Satanized” is the first song to feature Papa V Perpetua, the latest incarnation of real-life bandleader Tobias Forge. The character had been teased in association with Ghost’s performance at Black Sabbath’s farewell show in the U.K. in July.

READ MORE: Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost

“Produced by Gene Walker and mixed by Andy Wallace and Dan Malsch, Ghost’s sixth psalm is its most unflinchingly introspective work to date,” the band said in a press release.

“Where previous Ghost albums dealt largely with chronicling and/or observing outward facing subject matter – such as Impera’s meditations on the rise and fall of empires, and its predecessor Prequelle’s evocations of the ravages of era-defining plagues – Skeleta’s lyrics render the distinct individual emotional vistas of each of its 10 songs in one-on-one fashion, at times as if in a dialogue with oneself in a mirror.

“The end result is a singular collection of timeless, universal sentiments, all filtered through a prism of a uniquely personal point of view. However, Skeleta is so much more than the sum of its track list.

“Its songs form a thematic arc that begins with the ascendant and anthemic ‘Peacefield,’ then delves into progressively darker spiritual territory by way of the bittersweet melodies of ‘Lachryma,’ demonically hooky first single ‘Satanized’ and soul-searching epic ballad ‘Guiding Lights.’”

Ghost will tour the U.K. and Europe during April and May before returning to North America in July.

Watch Ghost’s ‘Satanized’ Video

Ghost - ‘Skeleta’ Track List

1. “Peacefield”

2. “Lachryma””

3. “Satanized”

4. “Guiding Lights”

5. “De Profundis Borealis”

6. “Cenotaph”

7. “Missilla Amori”

8. “Marks of the Evil One”

9. “Umbrea”

10. “Excelsis”