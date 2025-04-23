Does Ghost’s Latest Single Rip Off a Classic Journey Song?

Does the Swedish rock band Ghost's latest single rip off Journey? Some fans have found a connection between "Peacefield" and a multi-platinum Steve Perry-sung hit. Compare them below.

"Peacefield" arrived on Monday as the third advance single from Ghost's upcoming album Skeleta, following "Satanized" and "Lachryma." Ghost is touring in support of the new LP, with ongoing dates in Europe. They kicked off these shows with the world premiere of "Peacefield," days before its official release.

Skeleta follows on Friday, marking the debut of band leader Tobias Forge's new persona, Papa V Perpetua. The lineup change has been accompanied by a more glammed-up look – and "Peacefield" reflects that with its '80s-influenced sound.

READ MORE: Ranking All 52 Journey Songs From the '80s

Ghost has instituted a new no-phones policy, however, making footage of the reformulated band difficult to come by. They shared an official clip following a tour-opening appearance in Manchester, England. The 55-date Skeletour continues into September.

Listen to Journey's 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'



Which Journey Song Sounds Like Ghost's 'Peacefield'?

As listeners began streaming "Peacefield," something sounded familiar. Internet sleuths soon made the connection with Journey's Top 10 1983 smash "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."

Fans are pointing specifically to these Ghost verses from "Peacefield": "Your love, bright as the starlight. Oh, child, still we can see. A black moon, over the peacefield. Oh, child, stay close to me." The cadence and accompanying riff are audibly similar to the portion of "Separate Ways" when Perry sings: "If he ever hurts you, true love won't desert you. You know I still love you, though we touched and went our separate ways."

Ghost has been off the road since October 2023, when the group wrapped up the touring cycle for Impera with the retirement of Papa Emeritus IV. (Successor Papa V Perpetua is said to be his fraternal twin.) Journey is playing scattered stand-alone dates, including a shortened set at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but has made no major tour announcement for 2025.

Listen to Ghost's 'Peacefield'

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available here and at all major bookseller websites.

Ranking Every Journey Live Album They're seemingly always on the road, but the shows haven't necessarily been well-documented. So, we took a more expansive look back. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

See Neal Schon Among Rock’s Forgotten Supergroups