Ghost Brings US Tour to Emphatic End in LA: Pictures, Set List

Ghost closed out their Re-Imperator tour with a rousing performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last night (Sept. 12).

The concert was the second of two back-to-back sold out LA shows for the Swedish heavy metal giants.

The first song of the night was "Kaisarion," the epic track from Ghost’s 2022 album Impera. Other early highlights included a soaring rendition of “Spillways” and the menacing "Cirice.”

Later, singer Tobias Forge – who was a commanding presence all night as his alter-ego, Cardinal Copia – appeared at a grand piano to perform a haunting rendition of Roky Erickson’s "If You Have Ghosts."

As to be expected, “Mary on a Cross,” the hugely successful 2019 track that unexpectedly went viral on Tik Tok, garnered some of the night’s loudest cheers.

See the full set list from Ghost’s tour-closing performance below.

Ghost's Show Boasted Incredible Visuals

As fans of Ghost know, the music is just one element of the band's appeal. Stage design, pyrotechnics, theatrics and outfit changes are all part of what makes Ghost such an enthralling live act, and each of these ingredients were on full display during the tour-end show.

On the night, Forge made no less than eight costume changes, including several colorful and dazzling displays. Meanwhile, massive stained glass windows hung behind the stage, exuding an imposing, gothic quality.

At various points in the concert, a troupe of skeleton dancers writhed provocatively around Forge. There was also plenty of pyro, with flamethrowers, fireworks and explosions throughout the set.

See some of the impressive visuals from Ghost’s performance in our gallery below.

Ghost, 9/12/23, The Forum, Los Angeles

1. "Kaisarion"

2. "Rats"

3. "Faith"

4. "Spillways"

5. "Cirice"

6. "Absolution"

7. "Ritual"

8. "Call Me Little Sunshine"

9. "Con Clavi Con Dio"

10. "Watcher in the Sky"

11. "If You Have Ghosts"

12. "Twenties"

13. "Year Zero"

14. "He Is"

15. "Miasma"

16. "Mary on a Cross"

17. "Mummy Dust"

18. "Respite on the Spitalfields"

19. "Kiss the Go-Goat"

20. "Dance Macabre"

21. "Square Hammer"