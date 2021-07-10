George Lynch Announces First Instrumental Album, ‘Seamless’

Guitar icon George Lynch has revealed details of his first-ever instrumental album, Seamless, which will be released via Rat Pak Records on Aug. 20.

In a statement confirming the titles of the record’s 12 tracks, he explained that he’d tried to avoid doing what might be expected of him in the studio.

“Seamless is my attempt at creating a guitar-driven instrumental record that delivers something outside the realm of what most people would expect from a guitar instrumental record coming from a semi-redeemed '80s hair shredder,” Lynch said. “I wanted the record to be challenging but not exhausting; personal without being belligerently self-indulgent, and [to] include a fair amount of guitar histrionics and pay tribute to the masters without making it sound like I’m competing to be the end all summation of all guitar legacies that preceded me.” He added: “I also wanted the underlying music to be more than vehicles for solos; I wanted the compositions to be able to stand on their own.”

Rat Pak Records reported: “From the driving guitar riff of album opener ‘Quiver’ to the haunting outro of album closer ‘Falling Apart,’ it is clear George Lynch was looking to explore his writing and love for the guitar. Songs like ‘Cola,’ ‘Sharks With Laser Beams’ and ‘Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing’ explore the various musical styles George likes to play while giving him room to experiment with new sounds alongside his signature tone. … ‘Blue Light Effect,’ ‘House Of Eternal Return’ and ‘The Weight’ also show the musical diversity that only George Lynch as a trio can create.”

Seamless is available for pre-order in multiple formats now.

George Lynch, ‘Seamless’ Track List

1. “Quiver”

2. “Cola”

3. “TJ69”

4. “Death By a Thousand Licks”

5. “iThink”

6. “Sharks With Laser Beams”

7. “Octavia”

8. “Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing”

9. “Falling Apart”

10. “Blue Light Effect”

11. “House Of Eternal Return”

12. “The Weight”