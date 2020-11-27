George Lynch, Jeff Pilson Announce Covers Album ‘Heavy Hitters’

Dokken duo George Lynch and Jeff Pilson announced a new covers album, Heavy Hitters, out Dec. 18 via Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records.

The 11-track project, available on CD and colored vinyl, features new versions of songs by Prince ("Kiss"), Oasis ("Champagne Supernova"), Duran Duran ("Ordinary World"), R.E.M. (“It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”) and Carole King ("I Feel the Earth"), among others. The complete track list is available below.

In a recent interview with Audio Ink Radio, Lynch said that he's retiring the Lynch Mob name after recently issuing their "reimagined" 30th anniversary edition of Wicked Sensation.

"With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment," he said. "I just kind of woke up and said, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage, that we’ve created this book end — an answer to the first record. The name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it’s inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to let it go and wrap it up with an nice neat bow with this record and move on."

Lynch and Pilson's most recent collaboration before the covers project was The End Machine, which also featured fellow Dokken member Mick Brown. Earlier this year, Lynch took part in a joint tour with the current lineup of Dokken, although it was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Lynch & Jeff Pilson - ‘Heavy Hitters’ Track List

1. “One Of Us”

2. “You Got The Love”

3. “I Feel The Earth”

4. “Ordinary World”

5. “Music”

6. “Apologize”

7. “Nowhere To Run”

8. “Kiss”

9. “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

10. “Champagne Supernova”

11. “Lucille”