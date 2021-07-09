Watch Video for George Harrison’s Unreleased ‘Cosmic Empire’ Demo

An unreleased George Harrison song has been made available with a new video to mark the 50th anniversary of his first post-Beatles album, All Things Must Pass.

Titled “Cosmic Empire,” the song is one of 30 rough recordings included in the extended edition of the 1970 LP; 26 of those have been officially released. You can see the new video below.

Sessions for the album began in May 1970, just six weeks after the Beatles’ split was confirmed. “Two days were spent recording 30 demos that were being considered” for the record, Capitol/UMe said in a statement. “The first day, May 26, saw Harrison record 15 songs backed by Ringo Starr and his longtime friend, bassist Klaus Voormann, beginning with ‘All Things Must Pass.’ The following day, May 27, George ran through an additional 15 songs solo for coproducer Phil Spector."

Harrison’s son Dhani said the extended album project had been underway for decades. “Bringing greater sonic clarity to this record was always one of my father’s wishes, and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed in 2001," he explained. "Now, 20 years later, with the help of new technology and the extensive work of Paul Hicks, we have realized this wish and present to you this very special 50th-anniversary release of perhaps his greatest work of art. Every wish will be fulfilled.”

The All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary Edition will be released on Aug. 6 in a variety of formats, including Super Deluxe box sets in eight-LP and five-CD/Blu-ray editions with scrapbook and replica poster, and a limited-edition Uber Deluxe crate with two books, a Harrison figurine, beads, scrapbook and a bookmark cut from a tree that grew on his Friar Park estate. Full details can be found at www.georgeharrison.com.