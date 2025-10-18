What Are the ‘Big 4′ of Crappy Beatles ’70s Solo Albums?

The first decade of solo albums after the Beatles split did not start out the way many expected. As implausible as it might have sounded at the time, George Harrison and Ringo Starr came roaring into the '70s while their celebrated songwriting ex-bandmates struggled on the charts.

Harrison had the first solo U.S. No. 1 single with 1970's "My Sweet Lord." He'd already soared to the top of the Hot 100 with 1973's "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) almost a year a half before John Lennon finally reached the top with 1974's "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night."

Ringo Starr had a gold-selling single with "It Don't Come Easy" before erstwhile rhythm section partner Paul McCartney did with "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey." He had two charttoppers in the U.S. with 1973's "Photograph" and "You're Sixteen" before Lennon earned that first No. 1. At this point, Starr was actually tied with McCartney for chart-topping Billboard singles.

Meanwhile, Harrison's first solo album of the '70s went seven-times platinum. Lennon didn't sell that many albums across the entire decade. Those figures represent equivalent sales for McCartney's first five '70s albums – combined. Starr had a pair of Top 10 U.S. albums in 1973-74, as Lennon emerged from a year when his third solo project of the era hadn't even cracked the Top 50.

How the Beatles First Solo Decade Ended

Lennon and McCartney eventually found their footing, while Harrison and Starr saw their solo careers wane. Every single McCartney released with his second band Wings reached the U.S. Top 40. In all, McCartney notched six No. 1 songs in the '70s alone. Lennon's final three albums of the decade were all gold-selling Top 10 hits. Meanwhile, as the '80s dawned Starr found himself unsigned. Harrison had gone largely silent.

So the musical story of the first decade after the Beatles split is one of direct contrast. The worst of Lennon and McCartney was released early on, while the worst of Harrison and Starr came later. In keeping, the following ranked look back at crappy Beatles '70s solo albums is presented in chronological order, with each former member represented separately.

For completists and those looking for (slightly) more recommended Beatles '70s solo albums, there's also a dishonorable mention that details their second-worst solo album of the era.

