George Harrison's best solo album is also his biggest hit, having sold more than all of his other LPs combined. John Lennon's worst solo album is likewise his lowest-selling classic-era release. He barely cracked the Top 50, much less the Top 40.

But elsewhere, there's a notable anomaly within the Beatles' lengthy solo discography: Their best-selling albums aren't always the best – and their worst-selling albums aren't always the worst, either.

For instance, Lennon's second proper solo project, 1971's double-platinum chart-topping Imagine, was the top-seller released under his own name. Yet the following list of best (and worst) solo albums by every member of the Beatles doesn't include it.

What Was the Worst Beatles Solo Album?

Harrison's worst album nearly cracked the Top 10 in both the U.S. and his native U.K., and included a smash No. 2 hit single. He had albums that fared far, far worse on the charts.

READ MORE: John Lennon's Top 25 '70s Songs

At the same time, 1971's Wild Life was Paul McCartney's biggest classic-era flop – despite introducing his next pop juggernaut of a band, Wings. That, however, wasn't his worst album. Instead, it's one that topped the U.K. charts on the way to a gold certification in America. McCartney's top-selling album isn't his best, either.

The Beatles have released more than 60 solo albums over the years. (UCR) The Beatles have released more than 60 solo albums over the years. (UCR) loading...

Ringo Starr is the only former Beatles star whose albums tended to garner similar reactions from critics and fans. His best album is his top-selling solo release, the only one to reach the Top 10 in the U.K. and U.S., and his only platinum-seller. Similarly, Starr's worst is also his lowest-charting ever, at a paltry No. 162. (To be fair, however, Starr has more than 10 LPs that never charted at all in the U.K., and four in the U.S.)

So, expect some surprises as we rank the best (and worst) solo album by every member of the Beatles:

The Best (and Worst) Solo Album by Every Member of the Beatles Their best-selling albums aren't always the best – and their worst-selling albums aren't always the worst, either. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Why the Beatles Hated One of Their Own LPs