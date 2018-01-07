Gene Simmons treated the fans attending his first Vault Experience box set event yesterday in Los Angeles to an eight-hour day full of songs and stories - featuring appearances by Kiss alumni Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer.

You can check out video of the foursome performing loose, impromptu renditions of "Parasite" and the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil" (with a quick "Gimme Shelter" intro) above, and check out dozens of great photos from the event below.

Earlier in the evening, Simmons and Frehley (who have teamed up for both a songwriting session and a charity performance in recent months) spent over a half-hour playing songs on acoustic guitar and trading stories - including one about a long night where an exhausted Simmons repeatedly saved a drunk Frehley from drowning or potentially choking on his own vomit, only to have the guitarist greet him the next morning by saying, "I stayed in last night, what did you do?"

Simmons also spent private one-on-one time with each fan who purchased the box set - which features over 150 unreleased songs from throughout his career. He will be staging Vault Experience events all across the globe throughout 2018, with the next stop scheduled for Detroit on Jan. 20. You can get complete information about future events at GeneSimmonsVault.com.