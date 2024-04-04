Ace Frehley’s UFO Encounters: ‘The Evidence is Overwhelming’

Ace Frehley says he has had more than one close encounter with UFOs in his lifetime, and believes he knows why our Government has spoken more openly about the phenomenon in recent years.

"I don't think they have a choice at this point," the former Kiss star tells UCR. "There have been so many sightings over the years, plus people claiming they have been abducted. The evidence is overwhelming."

Frehley also thinks he may have been visited by beings from another world. "I dreamt that I was [visited]. The dreams started happening a couple of weeks after I ended up unconscious between the open door in the front of my house. I was halfway in and halfway out. Even when I'd get completely wasted, I'd make it inside the door and at least crash on the couch or something, it was unprecedented. Then I looked outside on the grass in my front yard and I saw a circular depression."

You can hear Frehley recount the incident in the video below. He also shares the story of a more recent UFO sighting, which occurred while he was on an airplane that had just taken off from Las Vegas.

Frehley's close encounters inspired the track "Up in the Sky" on his newly released album 10,000 Volts. "They're up in the sky / Girl, I know what I saw / You can't trust the news / Can't trust the law," he insists on the song's chorus.

Frehley will spend much of the summer touring in support of his new album. You can get the most up-to-date concert information at his official website.