Gene Simmons reunited with Kiss bandmates Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer on Sunday at the Harley-Davidson Love Ride in Castaic, California.

The Demon performed an 11-song set comprising mostly Kiss hits with his Gene Simmons Band. Thayer joined the group on guitar for their final three songs — “Let Me Go, Rock ’n’ Roll,” “Calling Dr. Love” and “Rock and Roll All Nite” — while Singer sat behind the drums for "Let Me Go, Rock ’n’ Roll” and “Calling Dr. Love.”

You can see footage from the performance below.

Other notable moments from Simmons’ set included a cover of Van Halen’s “House of Pain” — which Van Halen demoed under Simmons’ tutelage before they released their debut album — and a performance of “Cold Gin” dedicated to original Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley, who died last month.

"That one's for you, buddy," Simmons said following the song. "It's heartbreaking that he's not here to see your lovely faces and how much you like his song."

When Will the Members of Kiss Play Together Again?

Simmons, Thayer and Singer last performed as official members of Kiss (alongside co-leader Paul Stanley) on Dec. 2, 2023, when the rockers wrapped their End of the Road farewell tour. All four members will take part in this weekend’s Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas, which will feature unmasked electric and acoustic sets by the rockers.

Other artists on the Land-Locked in Vegas lineup include Sebastian Bach, Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini, Quiet Riot and former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"The cool thing is, you don't need a ship," Stanley said in a video announcing the Land-Locked in Vegas event. "We've got everything that you get on a Kiss Kruise. We've got other bands playing. We're doing a full set ... we'll be playing all the songs you wanna hear."

Watch the Gene Simmons Band's Full Set at Harley-Davidson's 2025 Love Ride