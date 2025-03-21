Gene Simmons Postpones Multiple Solo Tour Shows

Gene Simmons has postponed 17 of the 26 dates on his upcoming solo tour.

The Kiss star's tour, which was set to kick off on April 3 in Anaheim, is now instead slated to begin on May 2 in Peachtree City, Georgia.

As noted by Rock N Roll Experience, Christina Vitaglano, who works for Simmons on his backstage VIP fan experience packages, confirmed that band's April dates and the Texas leg of their May dates have all been postponed "until early 2026."

You can see a complete list of the postponed dates below, as well as the ones that still currently remain scheduled according to Simmons' official website. Her post also notes that nothing is wrong with Simmons health-wise.

Earlier this month Simmons told UCR that he couldn't resist the temptation to return to the road following Kiss' farewell tour, which concluded in December of 2023: "I tried to stay away from being on stage, but it's too much fun."

Gene Simmons Band 2025 Tour Dates

April 3 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 4 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

April 5 - Rohnert Park, CA @ The Event at Graton Resort & Casino

April 8 - Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

April 10 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

April 11 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

April 25 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 26 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore

April 28 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

April 29 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

April 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 2 - Peachtree City, GA - The Fred Amp

May 3 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 5 - Red Bank, NJ @ Basie

May 6 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont

May 8 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino

May 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 11 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM

May 15 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino

May 17 - Hammond, IN @ The Horseshoe

May 18 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock

May 20 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

May 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

May 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Aug. 3 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip