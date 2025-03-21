Gene Simmons Postpones Multiple Solo Tour Shows
Gene Simmons has postponed 17 of the 26 dates on his upcoming solo tour.
The Kiss star's tour, which was set to kick off on April 3 in Anaheim, is now instead slated to begin on May 2 in Peachtree City, Georgia.
As noted by Rock N Roll Experience, Christina Vitaglano, who works for Simmons on his backstage VIP fan experience packages, confirmed that band's April dates and the Texas leg of their May dates have all been postponed "until early 2026."
You can see a complete list of the postponed dates below, as well as the ones that still currently remain scheduled according to Simmons' official website. Her post also notes that nothing is wrong with Simmons health-wise.
Earlier this month Simmons told UCR that he couldn't resist the temptation to return to the road following Kiss' farewell tour, which concluded in December of 2023: "I tried to stay away from being on stage, but it's too much fun."
Gene Simmons Band 2025 Tour Dates
April 3 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues April 4 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino April 5 - Rohnert Park, CA @ The Event at Graton Resort & Casino April 8 - Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort April 10 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair April 11 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre April 25 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall April 26 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore April 28 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon April 29 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater April 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 2 - Peachtree City, GA - The Fred Amp
May 3 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
May 5 - Red Bank, NJ @ Basie
May 6 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont
May 8 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino
May 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
May 11 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM
May 15 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino
May 17 - Hammond, IN @ The Horseshoe May 18 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock May 20 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center May 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues May 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center May 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Aug. 3 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
