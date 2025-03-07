You Can Be Gene Simmons’ Roadie – For Just $12,495 a Day!

Did you ever wish you could be Gene Simmons' roadie? Well here's your chance!

The Kiss star is offering a $12,495 "Personal Assistant and Band Roadie for the Day" experience for his upcoming solo shows. The tour kicks off April 3 in Anaheim and is currently set to conclude on May 24 in Houston. Only one experience is available per show.

For that five-figure fee you'll spend the entire day with the God of Thunder, meeting him early in the day to go over his pre-show schedule, accompanying him to the load-in, helping the band set up for the show, attending the soundcheck and having a meal with Simmons.

You get to bring a guest along, and you'll be brought out for an introduction during the show itself. You'll get autographs, signed set lists and selfies. Most tangibly, you'll take home a Kiss-rehearsal used bass autographed by Simmons.

You can get full details on the "Roadie for a Day" and the half as expensive "Bass Experience" at GeneSimmonsAxe.com. Don't worry about finding common conversational ground - the site promises "you will find that Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny and knowledgeable on almost any subject."

Just be sure to read the small print: "Tickets to the show are not included, as they are sold through the individual venues."

Gene Simmons Band 2025 Tour Dates

April 3 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 4 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

April 5 - Rohnert Park, CA @ The Event at Graton Resort & Casino

April 8 - Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

April 10 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

April 11 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

April 25 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 26 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore

April 28 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

April 29 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

April 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 2 - Peachtree City, GA - The Fred Amp

May 3 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 5 - Red Bank, NJ @ Basie

May 6 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont

May 8 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino

May 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 11 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM

May 15 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino

May 17 - Hammond, IN @ The Horseshoe

May 18 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock

May 20 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

May 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

May 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues