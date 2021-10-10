Watch Kiss’ Gene Simmons Overcome ‘Spinal Tap’ Stage Moment

Gene Simmons gamely overcame a potential Spinal Tap moment during the opening song of Kiss' show last night in Tampa.

As the band descended from the rafters performing "Detroit Rock City," the pods on which Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer were standing initially failed to lower all the way down to the stage. Worse, Simmons' pod suddenly tilted to one side, leaving him on uneven ground in gigantic raised boots and a costume that weighs about 40 pounds.

Luckily, Simmons was able to maintain his balance. After the band vamped their way through an extended instrumental introduction, the pods lowered far enough for Simmons to make an escape and return to his normal tongue-waving stage antics.

All told, the mishap was minor, with nearly no impact on the show. But it did briefly bring to mind the famous pod scene from 1984's This is Spinal Tap, in which bassist Derek Smalls is trapped inside a plastic stage prop for an entire song.

Kiss' heavy costumes, and the difficulty of putting on their bombastic stage shows, are among the main reasons the band announced that their current End of the Road tour will be their last.

"The fact is, physically, it's incredibly demanding to do what we do," Stanley recently told UCR. "We're running around for two-plus hours, not only with guitars, but I've got 30-plus pounds of gear on. There's a point where you go, 'You know what? This is more challenge than I want.' And I only want to do it as long as I am smiling."

Simmons had nothing but good things to say after the show, thanking the fans of Tampa "for rocking the house with us" via Twitter.

Kiss, who had to postpone their Friday night show in West Palm Beach due to dangerous weather, have five shows left on this leg of their End of the Road tour, which is scheduled to conclude Oct. 17 in Dayton, Ohio.

Watch Gene Simmons Overcome a Stage Malfunction

Watch the 'This Is Spinal Tap' Pod Scene