Gene Simmons Adds More 2025 Solo Band Tour Dates

Gene Simmons has updated his solo band’s tour schedule, detailing a total of 16 shows to take place across the U.S. in 2025.

The Kiss icon’s road trip is currently set to begin on Apr. 5 at the Graton Resort in Rohnert Park, CA, and end on May 24 at the House of Blues in Houston, TX.

The full schedule can be seen below. Some tickets are already on general sale while others are under presale. Visit Simmons’ site for details.

Read More: Kiss Band Member Power Rankings

In a recent interview Simmons said he was personally making more money per show with his solo band than he did with Kiss at the top of their game – despite having just repeated his regular claim that rock is dead.

“The local promoters provide the back line, and we just get up there and play,” he told Billboard. He added that the entire entourage consisted of himself, three band members and two crew.

“[N]o managers, no private jets, no 20 tractor trailers, no 60-man crew, no huge shows… [T]he pyro alone for every Kiss show [was $10,000, sometimes $50,000 if you go outdoors. Enormous, enormous costs for doing that.”

His solo shows had a completely different vibe, he explained. “It’s almost as if you decided to rent some amps in a garage and plug in, and then everybody from the neighborhood comes in… It’s very informal and a lot of fun.”

Gene Simmons Band Tour Dates 2025

4/05 – The Event at Graton Resort & Casino – Rohnert Park, CA

4/25 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

4/26 – Fillmore – Miami Beach, FL

4/28 – The Moon – Tallahassee, FL

4/29 – Florida Theater – Jacksonville, FL

4/30 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

5/03 – Beaver Dam Amphitheater – Beaver Dam, KY

5/05 – Basie – Red Bank, NJ

5/06 – Wellmont – Montclair, NJ

5/08 – Wind Creek Casino – Bethlehem, PA

5/09 – Paramount – Huntington, NY

5/15 – Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON

5/20 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

5/22 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

5/23 – Tobin Center – San Antonio, TX

5/24 – House of Blues – Houston, TX