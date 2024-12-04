Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Gene Simmons has announced new solo tour dates for 2025.

If his 2024 festival appearances are any indication, the Kiss star's set list will lean heavily on his former band's catalog, with room made for the occasional solo or cover song.

Earlier this year, Simmons told Steve-O's Wild Ride that in addition to wearing much more comfortable clothing and not having to spend hours applying his former band's famous face paint, he makes more money at his solo shows than he did as a member of Kiss.

"I just show up with my guitar pick. That's it. There's no manager, no roadies, no trucks, no equipment," he explained. "Everything is provided by the promoter: the flights, the hotels, the amplifiers, the drums, everything is rented locally. That's the promoter's cost and whatever six figure or more amount there is, I pocket."

Earlier this week Kiss marked the one-year anniversary of their final farewell concert, which took place Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The band is working on a five-part documentary about their End of the Road farewell tour, although a release date has yet to be announced.

Kiss is also currently developing an ABBA-style avatar show, which they previewed at their final concert. The show is expected to launch in 2027 in a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Gene Simmons 2025 Tour Dates

April 28 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

May 3 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 5 - Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

May 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues