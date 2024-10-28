Geddy Lee to Release Baseball Book, ’72 Stories’

Geddy Lee will release a new book next spring, 72 Stories. It will center on Lee's extensive baseball collection and be released on May 13, 2025 via HarperCollins.

"Collecting is a younger person's game. As you get older, you're trying to simplify your life, not complicate it even more. I'm very bad at that. I appear to have really complicated a part of my life that should be much simpler than it is, but that's my nature," the Rush bassist told Illinois Entertainer in November of 2023, shortly after the release of his memoir My Effin' Life.

"I have so many baseballs, so many wonderful memories tied up in there," he continued. "A number of years ago, the fellow who I built my collection with passed on. I really have not bought a significant item [since then]. I've added things to my collection, but they're mostly gifts from good friends that are in baseball or players. I would never sell any of those."

Lee's 2023 Baseball Auction

Also in November of 2023, 300 pieces of Lee's collection went to auction, including a baseball signed in 1965 by members of the Beatles estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $300,000.

READ MORE: The 10 Weirdest Rush Songs

"Collections need to be fed, and I was no longer tending to my baseball collection. I was busy buying bass guitars and learning about vintage instruments," Lee explained to Illinois Entertainer. "I have so many things that I want to do, that I want to learn, and I had let my baseball memorabilia sort of get dusty. So, I just thought, nothing lasts forever. We're just a custodian of these things until we pass them to the next custodian. Let me give a gift to all the collectors out there. Let's make these things available that have not been on the market for years and [let the collectors] have at it. I have no regrets about it. I still have a huge collection of baseball ephemera that has meaning to me. Some of them are very personal. I kept some wonderful things."