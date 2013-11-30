Garth Brooks Covers Eagles, Queen + Many More Classic Rockers on New ‘Roots’ Collection

Country superstar Garth Brooks has never been shy about his rock influences, from smashing his guitars onstage to his hit re-working of Billy Joel's 'Shameless.' His new eight-disc box set, 'Blame It All on My Roots,' which was released on Thanksgiving Day, features four discs of covers, two of which are packed with his favorite rock songs.

The disc titled 'Classic Rock' contains 11 tracks, including Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Sweet Home Alabama,' Free's 'All Right Now' and 'Life in the Fast Lane' by the Eagles. But he doesn't neglect the ballads, covering Elton John's 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' and Bob Seger's 'Against the Wind.' Another 11-song disc, called 'The Melting Pot,' is devoted to folk-rock and country-rock, with Simon & Garfunkel's 'Mrs. Robinson' sitting alongside 'Operator' by Jim Croce and 'Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight' by James Taylor.

Naturally, Brooks leaves plenty of space for his country roots, devoting an entire disc to tracks by legends like Merle Haggard ('Tonight the Bottle Let Me Down'), George Jones ('White Lightnin') and Buck Owens ('Act Naturally,' which was also recorded by the Beatles). The final disc of covers is dedicated to soul, with him tackling songs by Ray Charles ('What'd I Say'), Otis Redding ('(Sittin' on the) Dock of the Bay') and Ben E. King ('Stand By Me).

The other two CDs contain 33 of his biggest hits. 'Blame It All on My Roots' also includes two DVDs, one of the videos for those 33 songs and another of his live show from his successful run at the Wynn Resort and Casino. The set contains a 68-page photo booklet.

'Blame It All on My Roots' is available exclusively at Walmart.