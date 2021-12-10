Frequency Conspiracy Announce Debut Album ‘Quarantine Covers’

The Frequency Conspiracy – a project featuring members of Last in Line, Tyketto, 24-7 Spyz and others – confirmed the release of debut album Quarantine Covers on Jan. 1 via Alliance Entertainment.

Led by 24-7 Spyz drummer Joel Maitoza, the LP features contributions from Andrew Freeman (Last in Line, Lynch Mob), Jamie Scott (Tyketto), John Gallagher (Raven), David Pasorius (Pat Travers) and many others. A promo clip can be seen below.

The group released their covers of Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son” and Montrose’s “Rock Candy” last year, both of which appear on the LP. “The album features a handful of amazing musicians that I’ve wanted to work with over the years,” Maitoza said. “I feel blessed that everyone I reached out to made my dream become a reality and I’m excited for everyone to finally check out these tunes.”

He explained last year that he was also working on an album of original music. “The Frequency Conspiracy isn’t a band exactly, but a collaboration between myself and other musical friends who I’ve always wanted to work with,” Maitoza noted. “When I write a song, I hear the completed version including vocal melodies in my head… I’m primarily a drummer and songwriter that can play a little guitar, bass and keyboards. I can’t sing very well or play a guitar solo to save my life, so I’ll be having some friends making cameo appearances on many of the songs."

“This project is very personal to me and close to my heart," the rocker continued. "It’s something I need to complete in order to move on to the next chapter of my career. If people dig it, I’ll keep writing, creating and recording music. If not, I can at least say I accomplished what I originally set out to achieve. Either way, I’m excited to finally have the opportunity to share it with all of you.”

Frequency Conspiracy - ‘Quarantine Covers’ Promo