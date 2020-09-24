Hear Kansas and Montrose Covered by the Frequency Conspiracy

The Frequency Conspiracy have recorded takes on Kansas' "Carry On Wayward Son" and Montrose's "Rock Candy" for an upcoming covers album.

The band members recorded their parts in separate locations, befitting an LP called Quarantine Covers. It's one of two records in the works for the Frequency Conspiracy, a new project by former 24-7 Spyz drummer Joel Maitoza. A collection of 13 original songs is also on the way. Both are expected to be released in early 2021.

You can watch videos for the two covers below.

Maitoza drummed with 24-7 Spyz - a band that blended metal, funk and punk - from 1991-94 and then again in 1996 and 2011-12. He's also drummed with Seventrain and Shockhead. For the Frequency Conspiracy, Maitoza recruited some friends, including Last in Line and Lynch Mob's Andrew Freeman on vocals and 24-7 Spyz's Rick Skatore on bass. But he's quick to point out that it's his project.

"The Frequency Conspiracy isn’t a band exactly, but collaboration between myself and other musical friends who I’ve always wanted to work with," he told BraveWords. "This project gives me the opportunity to create music with artists from all over the world. For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to write, record and release an album of songs where I’m performing the majority of the instrumentation. The original material is basically a collection of riffs, ideas and songs that I’ve written over the past 20 years."

He noted that when he writes, he hears "the completed version, including vocal melodies in my head. So I need to record it to wipe the slate clean per se. Writing, producing and recording my own album is a major challenge, and that’s exciting to me. It keeps my creative juices flowing and I can work at my own pace. I’m primarily a drummer and songwriter that can play a little guitar, bass and keyboards. I can’t sing very well or play a guitar solo to save my life, so I’ll be having some friends making cameo appearances on many of the songs."

Maitoza added that the Frequency Conspiracy project "is very personal to me and close to my heart. It’s something I need to complete in order to move on to the next chapter of my career. If people dig it, I’ll keep writing, creating and recording music. If not, I can at least say I accomplished what I originally set out to achieve. Either way, I’m excited to finally have the opportunity to share it."

Hear the Frequency Conspiracy's Cover of 'Carry On Wayward Son'

Hear the Frequency Conspiracy's Cover of 'Rock Candy'