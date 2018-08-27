Foo Fighters’ Surprise Pop-Up Show: Videos and Set List

The Foo Fighters performed a surprise pop-up show in the parking lot of the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles yesterday. You can see videos and the set list below.

Dave Grohl’s band had been billed as the Holy Shits, and took the stage after drummer Taylor Hawkins had performed with his covers band Chevy Metal.

That set had included a guest appearance by Queen drummer Roger Taylor for a cover of that band's “Under Pressure,” and guest spots from Hawkins' Foo Fighters colleagues Chris Shifflet and Pat Smear, before the drummer asked the crowd, “We have one more special guest. Can you guess who it is?”

Grohl then appeared onstage and led Chevy Metal through the Faces’ “Stay With Me” before the Foo Fighters took over and began their show with “White Limo.”

Grohl later welcomed the audience to “Foo Fighter Nerd heaven” before explaining that the band wanted to play a set of lesser-known songs. The nine rarities that followed included material they hadn’t performed live in years, but the show concluded with the classic track “Everlong.”

The set had been announced as a warm-up for the Foo Fighters’ appearance at their Cal Jam event on Oct. 6. The band only indirectly confirmed it was the Holy Shits in social media posts before the gates opened.

The Foo Fighters' tour in support of their latest album, Concrete and Gold, continues on Sept. 1 in Seattle. It ends on Oct. 18 in St. Paul, Minn.

Foo Fighters, Hollywood Palladium Car Park, 8/26/18

1. “White Limo”

2. “Wattershed”

3. “Congregation”

4. “Gimme Stitches”

5. “Weenie Beenie”

6. “Low”

7. “Hey, Johnny Park!”

8. “Alone + Easy Target”

9. “New Way Home”

10. “Everlong”