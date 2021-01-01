Hear Foo Fighters’ New Song ‘No Son of Mine’ From Upcoming LP

Foo Fighters rang in 2021 by releasing "No Son of Mine," a new song from their recently announced 10th LP, Medicine at Midnight.

"No Son of Mine" follows the album's first single, "Shame Shame," which they debuted on a December episode of Saturday Night Live. In a recent interview, guitarist Chris Shiflett described that song as "definitely a little different than anything we've ever done before" and a "little bit different than anything else on the record." He noted that the nine-song record, which follows 2017's Concrete and Gold, has a lot of "groove-based" material as a result of band leader Dave Grohl's perspective. "Dave's a drummer," he told The Brag, "so he’s always coming up with rhythmic twists and riffs based on rhythms that he hears in his head.”

The new song appears to support his case. While Grohl's trademark vocal delivery is present and correct, the song is driven by a dominant country rock and even rockabilly feel, with a contrasting '70s-style high-pitched backing vocals. The lyrics seem to address hypocrisy or confusion related to the space between forgiveness and denial, as Grohl describes "living dead" who have a "hand to God with one foot in the grave" in an "age of lost innocence." The accompanying looped animation seems to illustrate a corrupt circle of life that involves tumbling through an existence of distraction, with greed becoming the dominant influence.

Medicine at Midnight is out Feb. 5 via RCA / Roswell. Grohl announced that Foo Fighters had finished recording the album in March, calling it "unlike anything we've ever done."

"I’m so fucking proud of it," he said. “I’m fucking excited for people to hear it and I can’t wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it. [...] There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Foo Fighters - 'No Son of Mine'