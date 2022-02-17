Dave Grohl Recorded a Heavy Metal Album for Upcoming ‘666’ Movie

Dave Grohl has revealed that he's currently working on a heavy metal album to release in conjunction with Foo Fighters' upcoming horror film Studio 666. The as-yet-untitled LP will arrive under the fictional band name Dream Widow.

In Studio 666, the members of Foo Fighters are in the middle of recording their 10th album in a tumbledown mansion when they make an interesting discovery in the basement: a tape belonging to a band named Dream Widow that was recorded in the mansion 25 years ago.

“And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose," Grohl explained recently on The Howard Stern Show. "And we come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house."

A thrash-metal song called "March of the Insane" credited to Dream Widow was recently released along with a lyric video featuring a blood-spattered tape recorder. According to Grohl, it's the "lost" record Dream Widow intended to make before their singer murdered the rest of the band.

Grohl hasn't announced an official release date for the album or revealed whether or not it's completed but said he's aiming to release it at the same time as the movie. “I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me," Grohl told Rolling Stone. "Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By Feb. 25, there will be a Dream Widow record.”