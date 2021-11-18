Foo Fighters Revive ‘Caddyshack’ Scene in ‘Love Dies Young’ Video

Foo Fighters have recreated the famous pool scene from 1980's Caddyshack in their new video for "Love Dies Young." The track comes from the band's most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, which was released earlier this year.

In the video, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis coaches a team of synchronized swimmers in competition. He begins with a two-minute monologue delivered to his team: "Today is the most important competition of your lives." Each Foo Fighters member’s face is superimposed on the swimmers’ bodies in the clip, which you can watch below.

The video also includes a nod to a famous scene from the 1980 movie Caddyshack in which a Baby Ruth candy bar falls into the Bushwood Country Club's swimming pool and is mistaken for "doodie." In the film, Bill Murray, who plays assistant greenskeeper Carl Spackler, closes out the scene as he cleans the pool in a hazmat suit. "It's no big deal," he says as he takes a bite of the candy bar. Guitarist Pat Smear plays a similar role in the new Foo Fighters video.

Watch 'Caddyshack''s Doodie Scene

The seven-minute video arrives during a week in which it was announced that Foo Fighters will be premiering a movie of their own next year. Studio 666, a horror-comedy filmed over the past two years, will premiere on Feb. 25.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level,” Dave Grohl said in a news release. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible."