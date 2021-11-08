Foo Fighters to Star in Upcoming Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666′

Foo Fighters will star in an upcoming feature-length horror comedy film, Studio 666, which is slated to premiere in theaters on Feb. 25 across America.

The movie, distributed by Open Road Films, sees the group move into an Encino, Calif., mansion to record their highly anticipated 10th album. Once inside, however, Foo Fighters find themselves battling supernatural forces that seek to to derail the record — plus threaten the very lives of the band members.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level,” Dave Grohl said in a news release. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible."

Based on a story by Grohl and using a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, the movie was shot in secret over the course of the last two years.

"Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks," Grohl continued. "And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

In addition to Grohl's bandmates — Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, who play themselves — the cast is rounded out with Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

“Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love: Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture," director BJ McDonnell added. "I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school 'band' movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles' Help!, the Monkees' Head, or Kiss' Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that '60s, '70s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

