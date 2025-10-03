There's a new Foo Fighters live EP out today. Are Playing Where ???? Vol. 1 has been surprised-released exclusively via Bandcamp.

The six-track EP features songs recorded during the band's recent club gigs that took place at various venues in the U.S. in September. Proceeds from the Bandcamp sales will go toward local charities in the four cities where the songs were recorded: San Luis Obispo and Santa Ana, California, Washington, D.C. and New Haven, Connecticut. At the time, these shows were Foo Fighters' first together in over a year.

Fans can either stream the album for free via Bandcamp or buy a digital copy on a "pay what you wish" basis. A track listing is available for viewing below.

"Hope you check out more music while you are here," the band said in a description posted on Bandcamp. "Long live rock!!!"

Where Will Foo Fighters Perform Next?

Foo Fighters' next scheduled concert will take place in Singapore on Oct. 4, followed by three dates in Japan. After that, they'll head back west to Mexico in mid November for two concerts, one of which shares the bill with Queens of the Stone Age and Jehnny Beth.

Foo Fighters, 'Are Playing Where ???? Vol. 1,' Track Listing:

1. "Alone + Easy Target" (Live from Somewhere 2025)

2. "Exhausted" (Live from Somewhere 2025)

3. "Wattershed" (Live from Somewhere 2025)

4. "Weenie Beenie" (Live from Somewhere 2025)

5. "White Limo" (Live from Somewhere 2025)

6. "Winnebago" (Live from Somewhere 2025)