Foghat and Nazareth are teaming up for a series of 2026 tour dates starting in May.

The legendary '70s boogie rockers, led these days by founding drummer Roger Earl, have already started the year in a strong fashion with more than 20 dates on their cheekily named Twang & Bang tour. The new shows with Nazareth are the latest additions and the group promises fans can expect more bookings to follow.

Do Foghat and Nazareth Know Each Other?

You might guess that the two groups crossed paths with each other at some point and you'd be very correct. "They are such a great band," Earl tells UCR. "I got to be good friends with their original drummer, Darrell Sweet back in the '70s, as we were both endorsed by Ludwig Drums at the time and we got together in Chicago a few times. He was an outstanding drummer and one of the nicest people you could meet. R.I.P. to Darrell. We did a show with Nazareth last year, and wow, these guys can play! They do not disappoint and we're really looking forward to these shows with them. It will be a good time for everyone."

A Few Drinks, the Search for Vodka and Other Touring Fun

Foghat guitarist Bryan Bassett adds even more color with his recollections. "In the mid-'90s when I was a member of Molly Hatchet, we toured quite a lot in Europe and did a lot of shows with Nazareth," he recalls. "They were great guys and we had a lot of fun hanging out."

"I particularly remember having a few drinks on their tour bus now and again," he adds. "One funny thing I remember, we were already at the outdoor venue backstage. Nazareth had just pulled up and were getting off the bus heading to the dressing room area and either Dan [McCafferty] or Pete [Agnew] said, 'You got any vodka?' I said, 'No, sorry." And Pete said, “Ahhh, we never liked you anyway!"

"We all cracked up," he remembers. "It’s little moments like that that make touring so much fun.”

Bassett and vocalist Scott Holt, who also plays guitar, have been having some good fun recently with their YouTube series Strings Attached, where they discuss all things with six-strings on an ongoing basis.

The group continues to make music as well. Foghat's most recent studio album, Sonic Mojo, was released in 2023 featuring collaborations with late Savoy Brown founder Kim Simmonds, a longtime friend and associate of the band. Last fall, they also released an expanded edition of 1975's Fool for the City in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Listen to Foghat Perform 'Slow Ride' Live in Chicago in 1975

Foghat, 2026 Tour Dates

(new show dates in bold)

Jan. 28 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Jan. 31 – Kilauea, HI @ Anaina Hou Community Park Porter Pavilion

Feb. 05 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Feb. 07 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

Feb. 08 – Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note Hawaii

Feb. 13 – Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

Mar. 14 - Davenport, IA @ The Event Center with Head East

April 10 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi

April 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino

April 30 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall with Nazareth

May 02 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena with Nazareth and the Babys

May 06 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater with Nazareth

May 08 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort and Casino with Nazareth

May 09 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Live with Nazareth

May 16 - Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino with Nazareth

May 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Live with Nazareth

May 23 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live with Nazareth

May 28 – Helsinki, Finland @ The Culture House

May 29 – Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Hall

July 06 – Knislinge, Sweden @ Time to Rock 2026