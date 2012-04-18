No. 40: Fleetwood Mac, ‘Go Your Own Way’ – Top 100 Classic Rock Songs

Partially driven by the song featured in the No. 40 position on our Top 100 Classic Rock Songs list, Fleetwood Mac's legendary 1977 record 'Rumours' has moved more than 19 million copies in the U.S. alone.

A warts-and-all tale of real-life relationship break-downs within the band -- yes, more than one, at the same time -- 'Rumours' has stood the test of time largely based around the honesty of tracks like 'Go Your Own Way.'

The lyrics find author and guitarist Lindsay Buckingham ruminating on where things might have went wrong with his bandmate and ex-love Stevie Nicks. Ultimately, he concludes if she doesn't like what he has to offer, well, the door's right over there.

Ironically, for a song that classic rock radio has seemingly played to death, it seems to be more revered long nowadays than it was at the original time of its release. Looking at the Billboard Singles Chart for the week of March 12, 1977 when 'Go Your Own Way'' peaked at the No. 10 position, both Mary McGregor's 'Torn Between Two Lovers' and songwriter Kenny Nolan's 'I Like Dreamin'' charted ahead of the Mac.

Chances are that if you were to approach any random stranger on the street, they would be more likely to have heard 'Go Your Own Way' over either of those other two tracks.

Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform 'Go Your Own Way'