Flea Selling ‘Exceptional Architectural’ Home for $6.9 Million

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has listed his “exceptional architectural” home on the market with an asking price of $6.997 million.

Located in the upscale Southern California suburb of La Crescenta, the 5.7-acre compound is a marvel to behold.

The original home was built in 1952 by acclaimed mid-century modern architect Richard Neutra for his secretary, Dorothy Serulnic, and her husband. That house has two bedrooms, one bathroom and an array of impressive features – including a bear valley stone fireplace, built-in sofa system and record player with concealed speakers.

The main house was built nearly 50 years later by another highly respected architect, Michael Maltzan. He created a one-of-a-kind seven-sided home that looks more like a museum -- or a Bond villain's lair -- than a family residence. The house has an interior courtyard, private balconies and glass-walled living room, while the main bedroom boasts a futuristic, blue-tiled ensuite that you have to see to believe. The entire home showcases breathtaking views, with ample oversized windows to take in the scenery.

Elsewhere on the property is a rustic cabin, big enough for another two beds. There’s also a 50 foot lap pool and outdoor movie pavilion, perfect for entertaining.

Pictures of Flea's property can be seen in the gallery below.

“Exceptional architectural compound offering total hilltop privacy,” boasts the home’s official listing. “Just minutes away from Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Los Feliz and Silver Lake, this special compound offers peace and privacy like no other.”

Flea originally purchased the impressive home in 2018 for $4.25 million. Realtor.com notes that the bassist originally listed the property for sale in 2022 at a price of $9.7 million.