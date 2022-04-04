Red Hot Chili Peppers Albums Ranked Worst to Best

From humble beginnings, Red Hot Chili Peppers rose to become one of the biggest rock bands on the planet.

Founded in 1983 by a bunch of high school students, the group - initially made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, guitarist Hillel Slovak, bassist Michael "Flea" Balzary and drummer Jack Irons - found common ground in their love of funk and punk. Combining these styles would help the band find a style, but it would take time to develop. In the beginning, Red Hot Chili Peppers were a work in progress, searching to find the right balance in their musical influences. Lineup changes would also affect the group, with a rotating list of drummers and guitarists teaming with Flea and Kiedis.

Chad Smith’s arrival in 1988 would bring stability behind the kit. Guitarist John Frusciante arrived the same year, replacing the late Slovak. While Frusciante would go on to become the band’s longest-tenured guitarist, his struggles (including drug addiction) would compel him to leave the group on two separate occasions.

After his first departure in 1992, Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction joined the Chili Peppers ranks for a polarizing period in the band’s history. Frusciante returned in 1998, helping to usher in the band's biggest commercial successes. When Frusciante departed again in 2009, newcomer Josh Klinghoffer stepped in, ensuring the band didn’t miss a step during his decade in the group.

Through it all, the band managed to forge a legendary career, releasing records that have spanned almost four decades now. We rank all of Red Hot Chili Peppers albums from worst to best.