FireHouse will take their rock back on the road with a fresh round of tour dates in 2026.

They're set to begin Feb. 7 in Ft. Yates, North Dakota and presently have shows booked through April 18 in Harper's Ferry, West Virginia. They'll share the stage along the way with a variety of artists, including Mike Tramp's White Lion, Warrant, Steelheart and Lita Ford.

More information is available via their official website and you can see all of the shows below.

What Can You Expect at a FireHouse Concert?

There's hits, harmonies, guitars and a lot of them. The band's 1990 self-titled debut went double-platinum near the end of the hair metal era thanks to energetic rockers like "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "All She Wrote." But they struck power ballad gold with "Love of a Lifetime," which landed at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Even as grunge was tightening its grip on the charts, FireHouse held on with their second album, 1992's Hold Your Fire and another Top 40 success, "When I Look Into Your Eyes." Near the end of the decade, things finally began to slow down.

But the group has continued to tour regularly over the years and these days, plays a lengthy set that leans heavily on material from the first two albums. Fans will also hear some more recent material too, thanks to "Mighty Fine Lady," a newer track they recorded and released last May.

Who Is in FireHouse These Days?

FireHouse features founding members, guitarist Bill Leverty and drummer Michael Foster. They're joined by longtime bassist Allen McKenzie and singer Nate Peck.

Original frontman CJ Snare stepped back from touring with the group in 2023 due to health issues and Peck, known for his stint on American Idol, was enlisted as a temporary replacement. After Snare's unfortunate passing in April of 2024 due to cancer, Peck became his permanent replacement.

"MIghty Fine Lady" is the band's first offering with Peck on vocals and as Leverty told the Hair Metal Guru in an interview, fans can look forward to further new FireHouse music. "We would love to. And we're going to," he said. "We'll figure out what the next one is, and we'll crank it out. We won't let it out until it's done. It might take a little bit."

FireHouse, 2026 Tour Dates

Feb. 07 - Fort Yates, ND @ Prairie Nights Casino with Mike Tramp's White Lion

Feb. 13 - Larchwood, IA @ Grand Falls Casino with Warrant

Feb. 14 - Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino with Warrant

Mar. 07 - Des Plaines, IL @ The Des Plaines Theatre

Mar. 12 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Mar. 13 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

Mar. 20 - La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center with Steelheart and Warrant

Mar. 21 - Medina, MN @ Medina Entertainment Center with Steelheart

Mar. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget

April 17 - Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon Theatre

April 18 - Harper's Ferry, WV @ The Amp at Sam Michael's Park with Lita Ford and Red Voodoo