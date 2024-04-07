Firehouse Singer CJ Snare Dead at 64

Founding Firehouse singer CJ Snare died Friday night at age 64.

"It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse," the band wrote on their Facebook page. "CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old. ... We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing."

In a separate post, Snare's partner, Katherine Little, revealed that the singer had battled cancer for several years.

"In September of 2020, CJ was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer," she explained. "His initial prognosis was grim, but that didn’t stop him. We went for a second opinion and in September of 2021, he had a life-saving operation that gave us these last years with him. He was so incredibly positive during this whole disease. He was so strong. He never lost hope. All he wanted was to be the CJ that you all know and love. Last spring, he started having some more issues and he had another surgery in October 2023. This last surgery left him very weak and unable to live a full life."

Snare co-founded Firehouse in the late '80s, and remained in the group alongside guitarist Bill Leverty and drummer Michael Foster for nearly four decades. He co-wrote all three of the band's top 20 hits: 1991's "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "Love of a Lifetime" and 1992's "When I Look Into Your Eyes."

Though Snare underwent surgery in 2023 and was temporarily forced off the road, he had been expected to return to live performances this summer.

"Just heartsick with the news of our rock n roll brother CJ Snare's passing," wrote Night Ranger star Jack Blades. "Many wonderful memories of NR and Firehouse playing together. CJ's sweet soul & great smile always brightened up the day no matter what was happening."

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world," the band wrote. "'Reach for the Sky' CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now."

Watch Firehouse Perform 'Love of a Lifetime'