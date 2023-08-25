33 Famous Rock Star Mug Shots

Are you really a rock star if you haven't been arrested?

These infamous run ins with the law certainly make the case, as some of music's very biggest stars posed for jailhouse photos after getting busted by the cops.

From Mick Jagger to Ozzy Osbourne, Kurt Cobain to Tommy Lee, it's practically a rite of passage. Some of these scrapes are serious, some of them quite funny -- and some of them are habitual.

As you'll see, stars like Axl Rose, Vince Neil and Jim Morrison ended up posing more than once.