Hear New Eric Johnson Singles, ‘To Be Alive’ and ‘Move On Over’

Eric Johnson has released two more singles, one each from his upcoming albums.

“To Be Alive” appears on The Book of Making while “Move On Over” appears on Yesterday Meets Today. Both will be released on July 29 and are available for preorder now.

The singles can be heard below.

In a statement, Johnson described “To Be Alive” – which features Brian May's protege Arielle – as “a song I wrote years ago but never had any lyrics for. It was recorded a couple years ago after Arielle wrote some very nice lyrics for it. I’m a big fan of her voice, and I love the way she sang the song.”

He added that “Move On Over” was “a variation on a John Lee Hooker riff, and I just added some vocals that would talk about getting out of the way and letting the universal spirit flow through you.” He noted that he previously performed it live during one of his Alien Love Child shows.

In April, Johnson released “Soundtrack Life” from The Book of Making and the title track from Yesterday Meets Today.

Eric Johnson, ‘The Book of Making’ Track Listing

1. “Soundtrack Life”

2. “Floating Through This World”

3. “Love Will Never Say Goodbye”

4. “Bigger Than My Life”

5. “Just To Be With You”

6. “To Be Alive”

7. “Another One Like You”

8. “My Faith in You”

9. “A Thousand Miles”

Eric Johnson, ‘Yesterday Meets Today’ Track Listing

1. “Move On Over”

2. “Yesterday Meets Today”

3. “It’s Just the Rain”

4. “Maha”

5. “Hold On To Love”

6. “Sitting on Top of the World”

7. “Dorsey Takes a Day Off”

8. “JVZ”

9. “Until We Meet Again”