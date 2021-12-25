Listen to Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton has released a new song titled "Heart of a Child."

The gentle, Latin-influenced seven-minute song arrived yesterday. It is paired with an animated video showing images of fear and sadness appearing and vanishing from the walls of an animated city.

"Heart of a Child" was co-written by Robin Monotti, an Italian architect and film producer who has stirred controversy online with his views against COVID vaccines. In May, Monotti published a letter from Clapton detailing the rocker’s “severe reactions” from the AstraZenaca COVID-19 vaccine. The two have reportedly become friends since then, and have posted interviews discussing their positions on several pandemic related topics including lockdowns and vaccination requirements.

Though “Heart of a Child” does not directly comment on COVID, the lyrics caution against the influence of the media: "Turn off the TV / Throw your phone away / Don't you remember / What your daddy used to say / Don't break the heart of your child / Don't let your fear drive you wild."

The new song comes on the heels of lots of activity from the 76-year-old guitar legend. Clapton has collaborated with Van Morrison on a pair of anti-lockdown tracks -- "Stand and Deliver" and "The Rebels" -- and released a protest song of his own, "This Has Gotta Stop." The rocker released The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions in November, a film and album which captured performances alongside a stripped down version of his band, recorded mid-pandemic at Cowdray Park. Clapton is also reportedly involved in Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming LP.