Eric Clapton Keeps It Soulful at 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy Benefit Concert

Eric Clapton provided one of the mellower performances at the 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy benefit Wednesday night at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The guitar great showed off the bluesy side that has become his passion during the latter part of his career, performing a three-song set that opened with the soulful 'Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out' as he sat onstage in a chair rocking along with his guitar.

From there, Clapton picked up the pace a bit with 'Got to Get Better in a Little While,' a track that had a little bit more swing to it that its predecessor. Clapton finished the performance with his classic song 'Crossroads,' delivering a deliciously cool version of the track for those in the audience.

All proceeds from the 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy benefit show go to the Robin Hood Relief Fund which has been aiding families affected by the wreckage caused by Hurricane Sandy.