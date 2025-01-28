War Announces ‘Eric Burdon and War – The Complete CD Collection’

A new set highlighting Eric Burdon's tenure with War titled Eric Burdon & War - The Complete CD Collection will arrive on March 7.

The four-CD package includes the psychedelic funk rock band's first two albums — 1970's Eric Burdon Declares "War" and 1970's The Black-Man's Burdon — as well as 1976's Love Is All Around, compiled and released after Burdon left the group in 1971. Although Burdon's time with War was brief (1969 to 1971), it yielded the hit single "Spill the Wine," which appeared on the band's debut album and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eric Burdon & War - The Complete CD Collection is available to preorder now. You can see the full track listing below.

The set is the second planned War release for 2025, following the Feb. 7 release of Live in Japan 1974, the first live album to feature all seven original members (excluding Burdon) in 50 years. The two-CD collection is also available to preorder now.

War, 'Eric Burdon & War - The Complete CD Collection' Track Listing

Eric Burdon Declares "War" (1970)

1. "The Vision of Rassan"

A. "Dedication"

B. "Roll on Kirk"

2. "Tobacco Road"

A. "Tobacco Road"

B. "I Have a Dream"

C. "Tobacco Road"

3. "Spill the Wine"

4. "Blues for Memphis Slim"

A. "Birth"

B. "Mother Earth"

C. "Mr. Charlie"

D. "Danish Pastry"

E. "Mother Earth"

5. "You're No Stranger"

The Black-Man’s Burdon (1970)

Disc 1

1. "Black on Black in Black"

2. "Paint It Black I"

3. "Laurel and Hardy"

4. "Pintelo Negro II"

5. "P.C. 3"

6. "Black Bird"

7. "Paint It Black III"

8. "Spirit"

9. "Beautiful New Born Child"

10. "Nights in White Satin I"

11. "The Bird and the Squirrel"

12. "Nuts, Seeds and Life"

13. "Out of Nowhere"

14. "Nights in White Satin II"

Disc 2

1. "Sun / Moon"

2. "Pretty Colors"

3. "Gun"

4. "Jimbo"

5. "Bare Back Ride"

6. "Home Cookin'"

7. "They Can't Take Away Our Music"

Love Is All Around (1976)

1. "Love Is All Around"

2. "Tobacco Road"

3. "Home Dream"

4. "Magic Mountain"

5. "A Day in the Life"

6. "Paint It Black"