Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Love Blooms in ‘Priscilla’ Teaser

A24 Films has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming movie Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me.

The 106-minute production arrives in October, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role, with Jacob Elordi playing Elvis Presley. Sofia Coppola wrote and directed it.

The teaser can be seen below.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock ’n’ roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend," the producers said in a statement. "Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply-felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame."

First published in 1986, Elvis and Me was described as "an unprecedented look at the true life of the King of Rock 'n' Roll and the woman who loved him." The publishers said: "Decades after his death, millions of fans continue to worship Elvis the legend. But very few knew him as Elvis the man. Here in her own words, Priscilla Presley tells the story of their love, revealing the details of their first meeting, their marriage, their affairs, their divorce and the unbreakable bond that has remained long after his tragic death."

Priscilla follows Baz Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis, which starred Austin Butler as the titular superstar. Luhrmann later revealed that Priscilla Presley had expressed doubts about his production, saying: "Baz can be wackadoo. And how can this skinny kid play Elvis?" But she told him later: "My whole life I've had to put up with people impersonating my husband, and I don't know how that boy did it, but every move, every wink. ... If my husband was here, he'd say, 'Hot damn, you are me.'"